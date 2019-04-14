Mets Conclude Series with 5-4 Loss to Red Sox

Pawtucket, RI - The Syracuse Mets ended their four-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox with a 5-4 loss on Sunday afternoon at McCoy Stadium. Carlos Gómez had two hits, including a double and a two-run home run in the game.

Pawtucket (6-4) grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first. Rusney Castillo and Michael Chavis both singled, followed by a Sam Travis walk to load the bases. Zach Lee then walked Josh Ockimey to force in a run and give the Red Sox a 1-0 edge.

Syracuse (6-5) quickly answered in the top of the second. Rymer Liriano doubled with one out off Ryan Weber. Two batters later, with two outs, Tim Tebow grounded a ball through the right side into right field for an RBI single to tie the game at one.

In the third, Gómez doubled to right field to start the inning. Dilson Herrera drove Gómez in with a one-out double of his own, putting the Mets in the lead, 2-1.

The PawSox tied the game in the fifth. Mike Miller hit an infield single to the left of the pitcher's mound and moved to second on the play because of an error on Lee on the throw to first. After a flyout, Castillo continued his big series with a hard-hit RBI single to center field to even the score, 2-2.

Two big swings changed the game in the sixth inning. Chavis led off the inning with a solo home run to give the PawSox the lead, 3-2. Then after Travis was hit by a pitch, Ockimey hit a two-run home run to straightaway center for a 5-2 lead.

As has been their way all season though, the Mets would not go down right way. In the top of the seventh, Adeiny Hechavarría doubled to left field with one out, and Gómez hit his first Syracuse home run on a line drive to left, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

Syracuse did mount a rally in the ninth inning, putting the tying run on second and go-ahead run at first with two outs, but Bobby Poyner stuck out Travis Taijeron to end the game.

The Mets continue their weeklong road trip Monday night at 6:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings. LHP Hector Santiago is scheduled to start for Syracuse.

