Cease, Two Homers Lead Knights Past Tribe

INDIANAPOLIS - Rookie Davis tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball, but it wasn't enough as the Indians suffered a 3-0 loss to the Knights on Sunday. Matt Skole and Ryan Goins homered for Charlotte, who won for just the second time in the last five seasons at Victory Field.

Three batters into the afternoon affair, Skole cleared the wall in right-center for his third home run to put Charlotte (7-4) on top.

Dylan Cease, rated by Baseball America as the No. 38 overall prospect in baseball, cruised with the one-run lead. He retired the side in the first, worked around a one-out walk in the second and two-out single in the third, and induced a double play in the fourth to erase a leadoff knock. The hard-throwing righty capped his outing with a 1-2-3 fifth.

Davis went toe-to-toe with Cease for Indianapolis (6-4). After Skole's home run, the Tribe right-hander retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced, three on strikeouts.

The score remained 1-0 until the eighth when Goins snuck a two-run homer inside the right field foul pole for insurance. The Tribe had a chance to level the game in the seventh, but Carson Fulmer (H, 1) pitched around a Will Craig leadoff double with strikeouts of Alfredo Reyes and Steven Baron.

Cease (W, 2-0) earned the win with 5.0 shutout innings, allowing two hits and one walk with four punchouts. Davis (L, 0-1) was handed the tough-luck loss, despite giving up just one earned run on two hits.

Even Marshall (S, 1) pitched a perfect ninth for the save.

The loss snapped Indy's six-game winning streak.

The Indians welcome Toledo to the Circle City on Monday night for the first of a four-game series. Righty JT Brubaker (1-0, 2.53) will oppose southpaw Ryan Carpenter (0-1, 5.00). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

