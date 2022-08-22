Mets Conclude Home Schedule with 2 Weeks of Games

August 22, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park on Tuesday to begin a 12-game, 13-day home stand that will wrap up the home portion of the 2022 regular season.

The Mets host the Palm Beach Cardinals (Cardinals) Tuesday-Sunday, then entertain the Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins) from August 30-September 4.

Tuesday-Saturday games start at 6:10 p.m. Games on Sunday begin at 12:10 p.m. Gates open 40 minutes prior to first pitch each day.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 2 p.m.).

Once the final regular season games are played at Clover Park, the Mets go on the road to Fort Myers for the last week of the regular season.

The Mets, who have qualified for the Florida State League playoffs, will host game 2 of the East Division series at Clover Park on Thursday, September 15. Tickets to that game are on sale now on www.stluciemets.com.

Additional home playoff games are possible on September 16, 20 and 21.

Below is a list of events at the Clover Park for the final two home series of the regular season:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 soda, $1 popcorn and $2 hot dogs.

-Strike Out Hunger Night: Fans get a free ticket by donating five non-perishable food items to the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Back to School Night: All K-12 students, school employees and first responders get a free ticket to the game courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce.

-Marvel Super Hero jerseys: The Mets will wear their Captain America jerseys from their weather suspended game on July 16.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Boo Bash: The Mets celebrate Halloween in August. There will be a charity softball game at 2 p.m., kids can trick-or-treat on the concourse, fans are encouraged to dress up for a costume contest and the Mets will wear special Halloween jerseys that will be auctioned off to support the St. Lucie County Boy's and Girl's Club. Fans can bid on the jerseys at www.stluciemets.com/auction.

-GEICO Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a special giveaway courtesy of GEICO.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Monday (August 29) - OFF

Tuesday (August 30) - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday (August 31) - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday (September 1) - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 soda, $1 popcorn and $2 hot dogs.

-Joe Torre Safe at Home Night: Fans are encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness for domestic violence. In partnership with SafeSpace.

Friday (September 2) - 6:10 p.m.

-Bark in the Park: Fans can bring their dogs to the game! Dog tickets cost $3 and proceeds go to the St. Lucie County Humane Society.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Saturday (September 3) - 6:10 p.m.

-Paint the Park Pink: Fans are encouraged to wear pink for breast cancer awareness. The team will wear pink jerseys to raise fund for breast cancer awareness. Fans can bid on the jerseys at www.stluciemets.com/auction.

-Delta Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a tote bag courtesy of Delta.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday (September 4) - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 22, 2022

Mets Conclude Home Schedule with 2 Weeks of Games - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.