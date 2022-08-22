Tortugas' Yassel Pino Earns Florida State League Player of the Week

Daytona Tortugas first baseman Yassel Pino

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday, August 22, that Daytona Tortugas 1B Yassel Pino has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for Week 19 (August 15-21). The 20-year-old is the third Daytona player to be honored with a weekly award in 2022. RHP Sam Benschoter was named the circuit's Pitcher of the Week for Week 5 (May 2-8) and 1B Ruben Ibarra also achieved Player of the Week recognition for Week 10 (June 6-12).

The three weekly award winners are the most for the franchise in a single season since Daytona players were recognized three times during the 2018 campaign. 1B/OF Ibandel Isabel won Player of the Week twice (June 3 and August 12) and LHP Wennington Romero captured Pitcher of the Week honors (May 6).

Over six games against the Clearwater Threshers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Pino tallied an eye-gouging .438/.571/1.000 slash line with an equally impressive 1.571 OPS. The Cuban-born infielder registered a .438 batting average (7-16), scoring seven runs, powering three home runs, driving in four runs, collecting three walks, plus he was plunked by a pitch. Pino has clubbed a home run in three-straight games dating back to Saturday's doubleheader.

During the week, Pino paced the Florida State League in batting average (.438), on-base percentage (.571), slugging percentage (1.000), and OPS (1.571). The Miami, Fla. resident also sat second in the circuit in runs scored (7), tied for second in home runs (3), and third in total bases (16).

Pino produced at a remarkable clip over the course of the Tortugas' two-week homestand. Since Daytona returned home on August 9, the right-handed swinger has the highest batting average (.393), slugging percentage (.929), and OPS (1.429) in the FSL. He is also tied for first in on-base percentage (.500), tied for second in home runs (4), fifth in total bases (26), and tied for fifth in extra-base hits (6).

Pino is in his third professional season after being selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 29th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of South Miami (Fla.) Senior High School.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Tortugas will pack up for a two-week road trip, starting with a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Florida State League affiliate of the Miami Marlins, starting on Tuesday evening. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:15 p.m. leading up to the 6:30 p.m. first pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

