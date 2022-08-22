Threshers Power by Tortugas 9-6 to Secure Series Victory

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - The Clearwater Threshers powered past the Daytona Tortugas 9-6 in front of 2,190 on Sunday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, securing four wins in the six-game series.

Left-hander Matt Osterberg made his 12th start of the season on the mound for Clearwater, allowing one unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts in three innings of work.

After Alexeis Azuaje was hit by a pitch to begin the game, the Threshers (18-30, 53-60) opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI double by Leandro Pineda to make it 1-0. Pineda finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI and three walks.

The Tortugas (15-31, 44-67) evened the game 1-1 on two errors by Osterberg in the second, before the Threshers pushed home three runs in the fifth. Clearwater made it a 4-1 game on an RBI single by Caleb Ricketts, a Daytona error and an RBI base knock by Micah Yonamine.

With the Threshers leading 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Tortugas responded with three runs of their own to tie the contest again 4-4. All three runs were charged to right-handed reliever Alex McKenney.

Tied 4-4, the Threshers exploded for another big inning in the sixth with four runs on three hits to make it 7-4. RBI singles by Hao Yu Lee and Yonamine, as well as a two-run wild pitch gave the Threshers an 8-4 advantage. It was Lee's team-leading 51st RBI of the season.

After righty reliever Alex Garbrick entered in the sixth for the Threshers and allowed two runs on a wild pitch and RBI double to trim the lead to 8-6, Clearwater tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on three walks and three wild pitches from Daytona right-hander Luis Mey to make it 9-6.

As the game entered the bottom of the ninth, right-hander Jack Dallas entered on the mound for Clearwater and despite allowing a leadoff walk, worked a 1-2-3 scoreless frame to secure the first save of his professional career and a 9-6 victory. The Threshers also finished the season series against the Tortugas with a 9-3 advantage.

Following an off day Monday, Clearwater returns home to BayCare Ballpark for Dollar Tuesday on August 23 to open a six-game series with the Tampa Tarpons at 6:30 p.m. Coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network will begin at 6:20 p.m.

