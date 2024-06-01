Mets Coast To 8-0 Win Over Blue Jays

June 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets cruised to an 8-0 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

The Mets won consecutive games for the first time since they reeled off three straight wins from April 30-May 2. It was their third shutout of the season. All three have come on the road.

Mets starter Zach Thornton pitched the first 6.0 innings to get the win. He held the Blue Jays to four hits and one walk. He induced two double plays in the first three innings and struck out four.

Jorge De Leon, who missed all of 2022 and 2023, pitched the final 3.0 innings to get the save. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out five.

The Mets offense was being no-hit through the first 4.1 innings by Blue Jays starter Nolan Perry. However, Perry was up against his pitch count after striking out the first batter of the fifth inning and was removed. The Mets immediately went to work on reliever Felipe Bello. The Mets loaded the bases against Bello and Willy Fanas drew a walk to push in the first run. Jesus Baez then beat out a double play ball to bring home another run to make it 2-0.

The Mets started to pull away in the seventh inning. They scored three runs, all with two outs. Baez ripped a RBI double, his team-leading 12 th of the season. Jeffry Rosa followed with a RBI single and Colin Houck capped the inning with a run-scoring single that made it 5-0.

Baez laced another two-out RBI hit in the eighth to make it 6-0.

Houck hit his first professional home run in the ninth inning for a 7-0 advantage. Diego Mosquera poked a RBI single into center field later in the frame for the game's final run.

All nine Mets batters reached base in the contest. Kevin Villavicencio went 3 for 5 with three singles, two runs and a stolen base.

Baez was 2 for 6 with three RBI.

Houck went 2 for 4 with two RBI. He is now 7 for 21 with five RBI in the series.

The Mets (16-34) and Blue Jays (25-25) conclude their series at TD Ballpark on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

