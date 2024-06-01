Thornton, Mets Shut Out Jays

June 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - After a month of May that was defined by loud contact and home runs for the Blue Jays, June started quietly, as St. Lucie starter Zach Thornton delt six shutout innings to lead the Mets past Dunedin 8-0 on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

The game opened as a pitchers duel, as Dunedin starter Nolan Perry opened the contest with four hitless innings. After recording a strikeout to start the fifth, Perry was removed following a season high 57 pitches.

Felipe Bello took over for Perry, and the Mets rallied, using two hits and three walks to score twice.

Rehabbing righty reliver TJ Brock worked a flawless sixth, using an overpowering fastball and sharp cutter to strikeout two. Damiano Palmegiani and Peyton Williams - also on rehab assignments - both collected hits in the contest.

Following Thornton's exit, St. Lucie pushed the lead to 5-0 in the seventh inning, scoring on two-out RBIs from Jesus Baez, Jeffry Rosa and Colin Houck against Irv Carter.

Carter allowed another run in the eighth, before the Mets scored two more times - against Eliander Alcalde - in the ninth, highlighted by a solo homer from Houck.

Dunedin will have another chance to clinch the series win on Sunday in the season series finale between the two squads. Gage Stanifer will start for the Blue Jays, with first pitch scheduled for 12:00.

