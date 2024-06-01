Threshers Shut Out In 2-0 Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (34-16) broke up a no-hit bid and loaded the bases in the eighth but couldn't scratch a run across in a 2-0 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (32-18) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to secure a split in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

The game stayed scoreless until the top of the fifth when the first two Flying Tigers reached with base hits to take a 1-0 lead. They added another run in the seventh to make it 2-0, taking a no-hit bid into the eighth inning. Clearwater broke up the no-hitter with a one-out single by Pierce Bennett in the eighth but the score remained 2-0 in the ninth. A double play helped the Threshers go down in order in the ninth, sealing the loss 2-0.

Mavis Graves allowed one run on four hits in 5.0 innings of work, walking three and striking out seven. Josh Bortka allowed one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Jose Peña struck out five batters in 2.0 shutout frames with one hit allowed.

Miller tied his season-long on-base streak by reaching safely in his 11th-straight game...Peña five strikeouts were his most in a home outing this season...Bennett broke up the longest opposing no-hit bid with a single in the eighth...Heredia has stolen a base in back-to-back games for the first time this season...Hettiger now owns the longest active on-base streak for the Threshers after reaching safely in his 12th-straight game...The Threshers conclude a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday, June second...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

