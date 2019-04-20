Mets, Cardinals Split Doubleheader

April 20, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals split their doubleheader at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday.

The Cardinals shut out the Mets 6-0 in game 1. The Mets bounced back for a 5-1 victory in the second game.

In game 2, Mets starting pitcher Kevin Smith logged 5.1 excellent innings to earn his first win. The Cardinals only run came on a homer from catcher Julio Rodriguez. Smith did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Jeremy Vasquez and Quinn Brodey hit two doubles apiece.

Vasquez got the scoring started in the first inning. His hard hit ball to second base ate up Zach Kirtley and brought in two runs.

Luis Carpio added a RBI single in the fourth inning. Vasquez drove in Brodey with a double in the fifth to make it 4-1. Brodey's RBI double in the seventh plated Blake Tiberi for a 5-1 lead.

Ryley Gilliam pitched 1.2 scoreless innings for his second save. He stranded two runners in scoring position to end the game and keep his ERA at 0.00.

In game 1, Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviendo scattered six hits and struck out seven over five innings. Zach Prendergast tossed the final two innings to finish off the shutout.

Michael Perri hit a two-out, two-run inside the park home run in the fourth inning to open a 3-0 lead. Alexis Wilson hit a RBI single in the fifth and Rayder Ascanio followed with sac fly to make it 5-0.

Mets catcher Nick Meyer went 2 for 3 in the loss.

The Mets (9-8) are off on Easter. They return to the diamond on Monday to face the Lakeland Flying Tigers in Lakeland. First pitch from Joker Marchant Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.