Strong Pitching Backs Clearwater in Series-Clinching Win over Tampa

April 20, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers backed a strong pitching performance with two runs on six hits to take down the Tampa Tarpons, 2-1 in the rubber match of the three-game series at Spectrum Field on Saturday night. The victory gives the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate its first series victory at home, and back-to-back series victories for the first time this season.

Clearwater (6-11) right-hander Andrew Brown (1-2) rebounded from his last start, scattering five hits in five shutout frames. The 21-year-old did not issue a walk and struck out one in his first win of the season.

Brown was given a lead in the second when Edgar Cabral put the Threshers on the board when he hit into a sacrifice fly double-play to center to plate Jake Scheiner for the 1-0 lead.

Cabral would add another run in the fourth when Danny Mayer scored on a sacrifice fly to right. Cabral would have the only two RBI's for the Threshers.

Tampa (6-11) would score their only run in the sixth when Dermis Garcia drove a ball off the wall in center and came all the way around for an inside-the-park home-run.

Connor Brogdon would pitch around the home-run in a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts. Jonathan Hennigan (SV, 2) would pitch the next two frames to close out the game and pick up his second save of the year.

Danny Mayer contributed to the Threshers' offense with a 2-for-2 night with a run scored for his first multi-hit game of the year. Both of the slugging outfielder's hits went for extra bases.

The Threshers have the day off Sunday as part of a league-wide off day. They will return to action Monday night to open a three-game set against the Florida Fire Frogs at Spectrum Field. It is yet to be determined who will start for either side in the series opener. First pitch on Monday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on threshersbaseball.com. The series opener will include the first Bark at the Ballpark night of the season. Benefits from each dog tickets will benefit the Humane Society of Pinellas.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.