Tortugas Take Twin Bill from Fire Frogs

April 20, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FL: The Daytona Tortugas locked up a series sweep by taking both games of a doubleheader from the Florida Fire Frogs, 3-2 and 7-5, on Saturday at Osceola County Stadium.

Game One: RHP Nolan Kingham was the main storyline heading into the twin bill opener. The righty was set to make his Advanced-A debut. He couldn't quite shake his jitters in the early going, as Daytona scored two in the second and one in the third to take a 3-0 advantage. A wild pitch brought in the first run, Andy Sugilio singled home another, and back-to-back hits from Alejo Lopez (triple) and Bruce Yari (single) scored the third run.

Kingham (0-1) scattered the three runs along with nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 4 and 1/3 frames. RHP Cutter Dyals and RHP Daysbel Hernandez combined to allow just a hit and a walk over the final 2 and 2/3's innings in relief of Kingham.

Shean Michel started the comeback effort in the bottom of the third by drawing a leadoff walk. He successfully stole a bases and scored two hitters later when Riley Delgado singled him home.

The Fire Frogs compiled four hits in the fourth but only mustered one run. Kevin Josephina popped a ball into shallow right field that found its way down to the ground and permitted Jefrey Ramos to touch up, trimming the Florida deficit to 3-2.

RHP Cory Thompson (4-0) sniped the victory from LHP Reiver Sanmartin, yielding just a hit over his two innings. Sanmartin surrendered seven hits, two earned runs, a walk, and bagged two strikeouts. RHP John Ghyzel collected his second save of the year, both against Florida.

Game Two: A back-and-forth game that started out on a high note for the home team. Riley Unroe launched the first leadoff home-run of the season for the Fire Frogs, placing them in the lead, 1-0.

Daytona answered with a Carlos Rivero solo shot and another run-scoring single from Andy Sugilio in the third to give the Tortugas their first lead, 2-1.

Florida wasn't going anywhere fast. A one-out walk from RHP Ryan Lillie to Isranel Wilson paved the way for three-straight singles by Unroe, Delgado, and Ramos, plating Izzy and Riley for a 3-2 Fire Frogs edge.

RHP Walter Borkovich worked himself into trouble in the fourth, dishing out free passes to Mark Kolozsvary and Miles Gordon that would both come around to score. Infield singles for Randy Ventura and Sugilio did the job, getting those runs in for a 4-3 Tortugas lead.

Borkovich and starter RHP Troy Bacon each gave up two runs in their appearances on the hill. Bacon, making his first career start, struck out five and surrendered four hits in 2 and 2/3's stanzas.

Florida battled back to tie it in the bottom of the fifth, capitalizing on a walk to Isranel Wilson and a two-base throwing error from Lillie to do so. Unroe drove him in with a sacrifice fly to square the score at 4.

Lillie permitted four runs for the second time this year to the Fire Frogs, also yielding four hits and two walks with seven K's mixed in while holding down the hill for five innings.

The game ventured into extras with Daytona taking advantage of the free runner on base in the eighth, Stuart Fairchild. Kolozsvary walked against RHP Sean McLaughlin. He and Fairchild came across on a two-run triple from Gordon. Rivero scored Gordon with a single of his own, 7-4 Daytona.

Riley Delgado continued his hot day, bringing in Unroe with an RBI double in the bottom half of the frame but that was as close as Florida would get. The Middle Tennessee State product went 3-for-8 with 3 RBI during the twin bill.

RHP Brandon White retired seven batters without allowing a run as the Fire Frogs third pitcher of the night.

NEXT UP: After taking Sunday off, the Fire Frogs hit the road for a seven-game road trip. It starts on Monday evening with a matchup at Spectrum Field in Clearwater versus the Threshers. The game with commence with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.