Mets, Cardinals Postponed on Friday

August 26, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Friday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals at Clover Park has been postponed due to wet grounds.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season.

Saturday will feature postgame fireworks at the end of game 2. It's also Boo Bash night as the Mets celebrate Halloween early. Fans are encouraged to dress up and partake in a costume contest and kids can trick-or-treat. The Mets will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off to support the Boy's and Girl's Club. Fans can bid on the jerseys at www.stluciemets.com/auction.

The Mets will make up Back to School Night next Friday. K-12 students, school employees and first responders will receive a free ticket.

