Tortugas Outslug Hammerheads Thursday Night

August 26, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







After a doubleheader sweep, the Jupiter Hammerheads drop Thursday's contest to the Daytona Tortugas 11-1 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

It was a one-run contest through seven innings before the Tortugas blew the game open with a six-run eighth. Prior to that, it was a 2-1 advantage for Daytona. The 'Tugas tallied one run in the third and fourth before Jupiter was able to get on the board.

The Hammerheads scored their lone run on a Yiddi Cappe sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Kahlil Watson scored on the play, after walking, moving to second on a ground out, and then stealing third base. It was the 11th RBI for Cappe, the Marlins' No. 6 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline.

A six-run eighth and a three-run ninth for Daytona put the game out of reach and evened the series.

Left-hander Justin Fall started the game on the mound for Jupiter. The 6-foot-6 pitcher worked five innings and struck out six batters on the night. Maycold Leon would come in next, and throw two scoreless innings. The southpaw allowed just one hit and struck out three. Euri Montero and Kyle Crigger would pitch the final two innings for Jupiter.

The Hammerheads and Tortugas will continue their series on Friday at RDCS. Come celebrate National Dog Day with us as we host our final Dog Days of Summer! All four-legged friends are free with a paid human adult, and all dogs will receive a bandana courtesy of Mint Eco Car Wash.

