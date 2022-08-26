Comeback Falls Short in 7-5 Loss

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders attempted to claw back but the effort came up just short in a 7-5 loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays, Friday at LEECOM Park.

The Blue Jays opened up the scoring in the top of the second inning as Cade Doughty ripped a bases clearing double to center to plate 3. The next batter Peyton Williams hit a towering home run to right center field to cap the inning at 5-0.

In the bottom half, the Marauders added a run of their own as Juan Jerez singled home Tres Gonzalez to make it 5-1.

Trailing 7-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Pirates top prospect Henry Davis hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Jasiah Dixion and cut the lead to 7-2.

Bradenton continued to fight in the seventh when Wyatt Hendrie singled to cut it to 7-3. Tres Gonzalez then singled to left and the fielder misplayed the ball to allow two Marauders to score and cap the game at 7-5.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Po-Yu Chen will start for the Marauders, while LHP Kendry Rojas will start for the Blue Jays.

