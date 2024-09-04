Mets Beat Threshers 4-3 in Rain-Shortened Game

September 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets defeated the Clearwater Threshers 4-3 in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday evening at BayCare Ballpark.

The game was a continuation of Tuesday's game that was suspended in the second inning. The game was called on Wednesday with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning due to a massive storm.

When played resumed on Wednesday the game was tied 2-2. Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a solo home run off Will Watson in the bottom of the second inning to give the Threshers a 3-2 lead.

The Mets rallied back in the third inning. Trey Snyder drew a two-out walk from Sam Highfill. A.J. Ewing lined a single into left field that was misplayed by Carter Mathison. Snyder scored from first base to tie the game 3-3 and Ewing advanced to second base. Nick Roselli then punched a RBI single into left field to plate Ewing for a 4-3 Mets lead.

Channing Austin (undrafted/USC) made his pro debut out of the bullpen and finished out the third inning for Watson. Austin then pitched a scoreless fourth inning with some help from his defense. Eli Serrano and Marco Vargas teamed up for a relay throw to home plate to nail Mathison who was trying to score on a double by Kehden Hettiger.

Hoss Brewer (undrafted/Arkansas-Little Rock) made his pro debut after Austin and pitched 2.0 perfect innings in the fifth and sixth. Brewer struck out one and threw 25 pitches.

Frank Elissalt (18th round/Nova Southeastern) took over in the seventh inning and made his pro debut. Elissalt got a ground out then struck out Hettiger. However, Hettiger reached on a passed ball. The game was then halted by an incoming storm and did not resume.

Watson was credited with the victory and Elissalt the save.

Vargas went 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot.

Colin Houck was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Roselli went 1 for 2 with a single, walk and RBI.

Corey Collins reached three times on a single, walk and hit-by-pitch.

The teams will not play a doubleheader on Thursday. Instead they will play a single nine-inning game starting at 6:30 p.m.

