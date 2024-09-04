Jupiter's Playoff Hopes Hanging by Thread After 6-3 Loss to Palm Beach Wednesday Night

September 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (65-61, 29-31) are one game closer to elimination as they fell to the Palm Beach Cardinals (79-47, 42-18) by a final score of 6-3 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With Daytona's 8-6 loss to Bradenton, the Hammerheads are still two and a half games back of the final playoff spot in the East.

The first three innings of the ballgame began as a pitchers' duel between Eliazar Dishmey (L, 4-6) of Jupiter and Jose Davila (W, 6-5) of Palm Beach.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Cardinals got on the scoreboard first. With two outs, Jose Suarez got on base with a single. After Suarez stole second base, Ian Petrutz drove him in on an RBI single to put Palm Beach ahead 1-0.

Dishmey ran into more trouble in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, JJ Wetherholt brought every Cardinal home on a bases-clearing, three-RBI double to put the Cardinals up 5-0.

Dishmey finished his outing with 4 2/3 innings pitched and five earned runs. Davila went five scoreless innings with just one hit and one walk allowed and six strikeouts in his final start of the regular season.

The score remained until the bottom of the seventh inning. Carter Johnson and Fenwick Trimble hit back-to-back singles to lead off the frame. After a wild pitch moved both runners up one base, Garret Forrester drove in Johnson on a sacrifice fly to get Jupiter on the scoreboard. Later in the inning with bases loaded and two outs, Michael Snyder drove in two more runs on a two-RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-3.

However, in the top of the ninth inning, Palm Beach added an insurance run as Jon Jon Gazdar drove in Ryan Campos on an RBI single to make it 6-3. The Hammerheads had no answers for Nolan Sparks (Sv, 1) who retired the final seven Jupiter hitters, and the Hammerheads fell 6-3 on Wednesday night to lower their playoff odds in 2024.

Connor Caskenette led the Jupiter offense after he went 2-for-4 with a run scored. He finished with two of the five hits for the Hammerheads. Liomar Martinez also went 2 1/3 innings with no runs allowed in his first relief appearance of the season.

The "Dual of the Dean" continues on Thursday, September 5th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. for the final "Thirsty Thursday" of the regular season. If the Hammerheads lose and the Tortugas win, Jupiter is eliminated from the playoffs. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Click here to place your bids on the Jupiter Hammerheads beach-themed special jersey with proceeds benefitting Vita Nova. The auction closes Sunday, September 8th at 8:00 p.m.

Click here to place your bids on the Palm Beach Cardinals "Diamond in the Ruff" jersey auction. The bidding will close on Tuesday, September 17th at 8:00 p.m.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM

Click here to view the upcoming schedule and purchase tickets

E.R.A.S. Night (Hammy's Version): It's been a long time coming...Join us on Friday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. for E-R-A'S Night (Hammy's Version) at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium! There will be bracelet making, a silent disco, a 360-degree photo booth, and more! Come dressed as your favorite popstar from your favorite era and enter our costume contest! All ages are welcome! Bring your friends, your kids, and the whole family! Get your special $25 promotional tickets today at Roger-Dean-Chevrolet-Stadium-Dot-Com. Are you ready for it?!

Dollar Night: End the season on a night dedicated to dollar deals and baseball for "Dollar Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. when the Palm Beach Cardinals and the Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.