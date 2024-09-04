Tampa Postpones Game against Dunedin

September 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Dunedin Blue Jays has been postponed due to rain, lightning and a future forecast of continuous rain fall. The make-up game from tonight will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 5th, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00pm. Game Two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for all fans attending the doubleheader on Thursday, September 5th.

Tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will remain unchanged, with gates opening at 6:00 PM and first pitch at 6:30 PM.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Tarpons regular season home game. The Tarpons' last post-game firework shows is scheduled for September 7th (Fan Appreciation Night).

