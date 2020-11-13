Melton Comes Back to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Frankie Melton for the 2020-21 season.

Melton, 23, is in his second year as a pro. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward signed with the Thunder last December before heading overseas. He finished the season with the EIHL's Manchester Storm and tallied 15 points (7g, 8a) in 16 games. Melton reunites with Mathieu Gagnon, who also played with the Storm.

Last season, he was signed to an Amateur Tryout with the Tulsa Oilers and attended training camp. After being released, he signed with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Fayetteville Marksmen. In 16 games, he recorded 12 points (8g, 4a).

Prior to turning pro, Melton attended Ferris State University and played one season for the Bulldogs. He notched 12 points (4g, 8a) in 29 games during his only season at the collegiate level. Melton's best year during his junior career came in 2016-17 with the North American Hockey League's Shreveport Mudbugs, where he tallied 58 points (35g, 23a) in 57 games.

