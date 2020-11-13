Nailers Sign Sean Josling

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 21st player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Sean Josling to an ECHL contract.

Josling, 21, is set to begin his professional career, after having a successful junior hockey career with the OHL's Sarnia Sting. Sean led the Sting in scoring last season, as he amassed 32 goals, 46 assists, and 78 points in 60 games. It was his third consecutive campaign with at least 20 goals and his second straight year with at least 50 points. In addition to his success at even strength, Josling also provided offense on the power play (ranked 2nd with 23 points) and when his team was shorthanded (team-leading six points). In October, Sean rattled off a seven-game point streak, which included a pair of five-point performances and the first of his two hat tricks on the season.

"Sean is coming off of a strong overage campaign with Sarnia in the OHL," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "His greatest assets are his puck skills and his speed, and we are looking forward to him contributing to our offense."

The Toronto, Ontario native has played in his home province for his entire career, as he spent three seasons in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, which included a 59-point campaign with the Toronto Red Wings. Former Nailer Franky Palazzese was a member of Sarnia's coaching staff during the 2019-20 season.

"Wheeling is the best opportunity for me, as it's a great spot to play, and they have a history of moving players up the lineup quickly to the AHL and NHL," Josling said. "I like to score goals and put points up, but I take pride in my own end first and like to be an all-around player."

