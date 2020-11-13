Indy Returns Defenseman Cliff Watson

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have signed defenseman Cliff Watson to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Watson, 26, joined the Fuel in late January via a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman skated in 53 games between Indy and Kansas City during the 2019-20 season, earning five goals, 26 assists and 44 penalty minutes. A native of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Watson has 122 ECHL games under his belt tallying 24 goals and 51 assists. After being acquired in a trade from the Utah Grizzlies, Watson helped the Colorado Eagles to the 2017-18 Kelly Cup Championship playing in 22 playoff games and earning six points (2g, 4a).

A sixth-round draft pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (168th overall) by the San Jose Sharks, Watson has appeared in 37 AHL games between the Utica Comets, San Jose Barracuda, Stockton Heat, Hershey Bears, Ontario Reign and Chicago Wolves.

With the signing of Watson, the Fuel have 11 forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

