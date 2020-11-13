Royals Make Important Signing in Talented, Two-Way Forward Scarfo

November 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA -The Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) and forward Ryan Scarfo have come to terms on an ECHL contract for the team's 20thanniversary season. Scarfo joins the Royals after two seasons skating in close proximity to Berks County; in addition to ECHL time with Wheeling and Brampton, the 26-year old played parts of two seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) froâm 2018-20 and with Belleville in 2018.

Coach Quotes

"Ryan Scarfo is a high-character player with extensive AHL experience, who will help fill out our top-six forward group. With our aggressive offensive mind-set we expect Ryan to build on his offensive output while continuing to be one of the best-two way centers in our league." - Kirk MacDonald

2020-21 Roster

Goaltender (2):#40 Luke Peressini, #41 Ryan Ruck

Defensemen (8):#3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #8 David Drake, #19 Garret Cockerill, #24 Mike Crocock, #26 Joe Rutkowski, #58 Dominic Cormier

Forwards (12):#7 Mitch Vanderlaan, #9 Brayden Low, #12 Cam Strong, #15 Jack Suter, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #17 Jackson Cressey, #21 Frank DiChiara, #23 Ryan Scarfo, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk, #74 Luke Voltin, #81 Corey Mackin

Scarfo facts

- For his ECHL career, the North Chelmsford, MA native has combined for 28 points (12g) in 53 games. Last season, Scarfo scored 26 points (12g) in 43 games with Wheeling. He tallied five points (3g) in five games vs. Reading in 2019-20.

- Scarfo tallied a school-best 20 goals and 36 points for Union in 2017-18, then received his first professional experience in the AHL with Belleville.

Group, flex and season tickets are available for the Royals' 20th anniversary season by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.