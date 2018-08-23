Mejia Tabbed with Appalachian League Honors
August 23, 2018 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release
DANVILLE, Va.- The Appalachian League announced its All-Star team on Thursday, and Danville Braves pitcher Dilmer Mejia earned two prestigious honors.
Mejia was selected as the Appalachian League's Pitcher of the Year and as the left-handed selection for the league's All-Star team.
The southpaw out of El Sauce, Nicaragua, went 5-3 in 12 starts with Danville so far this season. In 63 innings of work, Mejia has held a 2.71 ERA with 51 strikeouts and a 1.270 WHIP. The fifth-year professional had a 3-1 mark in the month of July, posting a 2.28 ERA in five starts across 27.2 innings pitched.
Mejia leads the league in games started (12), second in innings pitched (63.0), third in fewest baserunners per nine innings (11.86) and ERA (2.71) and fourth in WHIP (1.270) and opponents average (.239).
Joining Mejia are players and a manager collectively from the Princeton Rays, Bluefield Blue Jays, Bristol Pirates, Kingsport Mets, Elizabethton Twins and Johnson City Cardinals.
Appalachian League All-Star Team
Catcher: Roberto Alvarez - PRINCETON RAYS
First Base: Chris Williams - ELIZABETHTON TWINS
Second Base: Luis Santana - KINGSPORT METS
Third Base: Nolan Gorman - JOHNSON CITY CARDINALS
Shortstop: Wander Franco FRANCO, WANDER - PRINCETON RAYS
Designated Hitter: Alejandro Kirk - BLUEFIELD BLUE JAYS
Outfielder: Jonah Davis - BRISTOL PIRATES
Outfielder: Jordan Qsar - PRINCETON RAYS
Outfielder: Cal Stevenson - BLUEFIELD BLUE JAYS
Right-handed pitcher: Tommy Parsons - JOHNSON CITY CARDINALS
Relief Pitcher: Sean Rackoski - BLUEFIELD BLUE JAYS
Utility (Infielder): Connor Hollis - PRINCETON RAYS
Utility (Outfielder): Guillermo Granadillo - KINGSPORT METS
Player of the Year: Wander Franco - PRINCETON RAYS
Manager of the Year: Danny Sheaffer - PRINCETON RAYS
The D-Braves will finish its home schedule with a Thirsty Thursday at Legion Field tonight at 7 p.m.
