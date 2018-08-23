Mejia Tabbed with Appalachian League Honors

August 23, 2018 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release





DANVILLE, Va.- The Appalachian League announced its All-Star team on Thursday, and Danville Braves pitcher Dilmer Mejia earned two prestigious honors.

Mejia was selected as the Appalachian League's Pitcher of the Year and as the left-handed selection for the league's All-Star team.

The southpaw out of El Sauce, Nicaragua, went 5-3 in 12 starts with Danville so far this season. In 63 innings of work, Mejia has held a 2.71 ERA with 51 strikeouts and a 1.270 WHIP. The fifth-year professional had a 3-1 mark in the month of July, posting a 2.28 ERA in five starts across 27.2 innings pitched.

Mejia leads the league in games started (12), second in innings pitched (63.0), third in fewest baserunners per nine innings (11.86) and ERA (2.71) and fourth in WHIP (1.270) and opponents average (.239).

Joining Mejia are players and a manager collectively from the Princeton Rays, Bluefield Blue Jays, Bristol Pirates, Kingsport Mets, Elizabethton Twins and Johnson City Cardinals.

Appalachian League All-Star Team

Catcher: Roberto Alvarez - PRINCETON RAYS

First Base: Chris Williams - ELIZABETHTON TWINS

Second Base: Luis Santana - KINGSPORT METS

Third Base: Nolan Gorman - JOHNSON CITY CARDINALS

Shortstop: Wander Franco FRANCO, WANDER - PRINCETON RAYS

Designated Hitter: Alejandro Kirk - BLUEFIELD BLUE JAYS

Outfielder: Jonah Davis - BRISTOL PIRATES

Outfielder: Jordan Qsar - PRINCETON RAYS

Outfielder: Cal Stevenson - BLUEFIELD BLUE JAYS

Right-handed pitcher: Tommy Parsons - JOHNSON CITY CARDINALS

Relief Pitcher: Sean Rackoski - BLUEFIELD BLUE JAYS

Utility (Infielder): Connor Hollis - PRINCETON RAYS

Utility (Outfielder): Guillermo Granadillo - KINGSPORT METS

Player of the Year: Wander Franco - PRINCETON RAYS

Manager of the Year: Danny Sheaffer - PRINCETON RAYS

The D-Braves will finish its home schedule with a Thirsty Thursday at Legion Field tonight at 7 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.