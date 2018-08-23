Royals Run Away in 18-8 Defeat of Cardinals

JOHNSON CITY, TN - After losing 13-5 in game one to the Royals, the Cardinals looked to even the series at one. The Cardinals kept it close until the top of the fifth when the Royals scored six and ran away with the win 18-8.

The Royals drew first blood scoring two in the top of the first. Johnson City answered with one run in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Leandro Cedeno homered (12) to cut the deficit, 2-1.

The Royals added to their lead with two in the top of the second to take the 4-1 lead. Johnson City responded with two runs of their own. Andrew Warner walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Donivan Williams singled to put runners at the corners. A wild pitch during the at-bat of Liam Sabino scored Andrew Warner to make the score 4-2. Then Liam Sabino doubled (4) to score Donivan Williams and cut the deficit 4-3.

Kyle Leahy got the start for Johnson City. Leahy pitched 4.1 innings, surrendering 13 hits, seven earned runs, walking one, and striking out one. Unfortunately Leahy took the loss, his third of the season.

The Cardinals shut the Royals out in the top of the third and took the lead in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Andrew Warner singled, then Donivan Williams and Liam Sabino were hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brandon Purcell walked to score one run for the Cardinals to tie the game at four. Then Sanel Rosendo singled to score Williams and Sabino which gave the Cardinals a 6-4 lead.

The Royals did not slow down as they put up three runs in the fourth, six in the fifth. The Cardinals put one run in the fourth when Andrew Warner doubled (1) to score Michael Perri. Then in the fifth, Liam Sabino singled with one out, and with one out, Sanel Rosendo singled to put runners on first and second. Luis Flores hit into a fielder's choice where Rosendo was thrown out at second, but Sabino was able to score to cut the deficit to 13-8.

In the sixth, the Royals added one to make the score 14-8. The Cardinals shut out the Royals until the top of the ninth, when they scored four to make the final score 18-8 in favor of the Royals.

The Cardinals used two pitchers after Kyle Leahy. Enrique Perez was used first out of the bullpen. Perez pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two hits, one unearned run, one walk, and had five strikeouts. Jake Sylvester was the final reliever used. Sylvester went two innings, surrendering seven hits, four earned runs, and notching three strikeouts.

Game three between the Cardinals and Royals is slated for 7:00 p.m. tomorrow.

