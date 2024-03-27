Meet the Team Night and Open House Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Leading up to Opening Day at Parkview Field, the Fort Wayne TinCaps will host a "Meet the Team Night" and "Open House" at the ballpark. Both events are free.

Meet the Team Night is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 from 5pm until approximately 8pm. Fans are invited to watch the team as they work out on the field. At 6:30pm, players and coaches will sign autographs. (Note: The TinCaps are Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The Padres have not yet announced this year's Opening Day TinCaps roster. The team will be traveling from spring training in Arizona to Fort Wayne on Saturday, March 30.)

During Meet the Team Night, The Orchard Team Store and Parkview Field's Ticket Office will be open from 5-8pm. Concessions will also be for sale.

After that, Parkview Field's Open House is on the calendar for Saturday, April 6 from 11am until 1pm. Fans are invited to take behind-the-scenes tours of the ballpark, checking out exclusive areas like the Suite Level and the team's dugout, plus the 400 Club and The Summit presented by US Foods.

During the Open House, fans can take advantage of half-priced concessions. The Orchard Team Store and Parkview Field's Ticket Office will also be open. Weather permitting, the FUN Zone presented by Sweetwater will be open for kids, too.

"These are a couple of terrific events to get everyone ready for Opening Day," said Brenda Feasby, TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager. "You can't beat free during spring break."

Tickets to all 66 TinCaps home games start at just $7 and can be purchased online at TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. The team's promotional schedule includes more than 30 postgame fireworks nights, celebrity appearances, theme nights, bobbleheads, and more.

The TinCaps begin their 15th anniversary season on the road April 5 against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).

Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 9 (6:35pm) versus the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains.

