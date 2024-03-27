Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Returning to Day Air Ballpark on June 1

DAYTON, OHIO - Day Air Ballpark is excited to welcome back the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Wilson is coming off his fourth season with the Cincinnati Bengals and has developed into one of the NFL's top linebackers and is a highly productive player on Cincinnati's defense. He has 11 career interceptions, which is the most by any linebacker since he entered the league in 2020. He has led the Bengals in tackles in each of the past three regular seasons, including a career-high of 135 tackles in the 2023 season. Wilson also recorded four interceptions, four tackles for loss, and nine pass deflections.

Planning to attend with Wilson will be linebacker Germaine Pratt, safety Jordan Battle, running back Trayveon Williams, linebacker Joe Bachie, and cornerback Jalen Davis. More committed player updates will be announced closer to the event date.

The 2024 event will feature a home run derby at 2:00PM, followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 3:00PM. Gates will open to the public at 12:00PM and will kick off with a pre-event party on the plaza.

"Clear Vision is excited to bring this event back to Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District, and raise awareness for a cause near to Wilson's heart," said Jermaine Herod, CEO of Clear Vision Marketing Group.

The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation." Logan Wilson has worked closely with "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation", a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS.

"I know the family of Brooks well," Wilson commented. "I try to support the work they are doing in his memory however I can."

"We are excited to work with Clear Vision Marketing Group and Logan Wilson again to bring this special event back to Day Air Ballpark and to our great fans and community," noted Dragons team president, Robert Murphy. "It was a very exciting and unique opportunity for the Miami Valley last year, and we know year two will be even better."

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 1 PM for Dragons season tickets holders and corporate partners online. General public on-sale will take place on Monday, April 1. Ticket prices range from $15 to $50. Parking is available at daytondragons.com/directions.

