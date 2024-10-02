Meet the Team at VANS Bar Style Pizza

October 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Join the Hat Tricks two weeks from today at VANS Bar Style Pizza, located inside the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Danbury, on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6-8 p.m. for a night full of introductions and fun ahead of the season opener on Friday, Oct. 18!

Enjoy delicious free bar style pizza and a cash bar while you meet the players who will suit up for the Hat Tricks this season.

RSVP to herm@danburyhattricks.com to reserve your spot.

