Meet the Team at VANS Bar Style Pizza
October 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Join the Hat Tricks two weeks from today at VANS Bar Style Pizza, located inside the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Danbury, on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6-8 p.m. for a night full of introductions and fun ahead of the season opener on Friday, Oct. 18!
Enjoy delicious free bar style pizza and a cash bar while you meet the players who will suit up for the Hat Tricks this season.
RSVP to herm@danburyhattricks.com to reserve your spot.
