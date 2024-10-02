Hudson Valley Venom Sign Defenseman Andrei Ivanov

October 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) signed defenseman Andrei Ivanov to a professional tryout (PTO).

The 23-year-old, who was born in Omsk, Russia, enters his third season in the FPHL. In 2023-24, he was teammates with Venom coach Josh Newberg on the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Ivanov established career highs in goals (4), assists (15), points (19), penalty minutes (24) and games played (47). His 19 points were tied for the team lead among defensemen.

"Ivanov is a big (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) solid defenseman that can skate pretty well," Newberg explained. "He's very good at rushing the puck up ice. I always like having a defenseman who makes a good first pass and can skate the puck into the offensive zone. And Ivanov has proven capable of doing that."

Ivanov had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 41 games as a rookie pro in 2022-23 with the Delaware Thunder. He was second in scoring among Delaware defensemen that season.

Though born in Russia, Ivanov played three seasons of junior hockey in North America before he turned pro.

This is the inaugural season for the Venom, who play their home games at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh, NY. The Venom host the Danbury Hat Tricks in a preseason game Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. and open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. against the Binghamton Black Bears.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

