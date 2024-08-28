Meet Jamie Armstrong: the New Fly-Half/Fullback for the Seattle SeaWolves

The Seattle Seawolves are excited to announce the signing of Jamie Armstrong as our new fly-half/fullback! Hailing from Ottawa, ON, Jamie brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to our squad. A graduate of Université de Ottawa, Jamie's rugby journey has been marked by outstanding achievements and a relentless drive for success.

Jamie began his rugby career playing for the Ottawa Irish and Sacred Heart High School, where he quickly made a name for himself by leading his team to four city championships and earning MVP honors in grades 11 and 12. His success continued at the University of Ottawa, where he played from 2019 to 2023. During this time, Jamie was named an RSEQ first-team all-star three times, was the league MVP in 2021, and the leading point scorer. He also captained the team to its first-ever provincial championship in 2023, demonstrating his leadership both on and off the field.

Following his successful collegiate career, Jamie took his talents to British Columbia, joining the Pacific Pride Canadian national development academy, where he further honed his skills and prepared for the next level of competition. Jamie's versatility as a fly-half and fullback, combined with his experience in high-pressure situations, makes him a perfect fit for the Seattle Seawolves as we look forward to another competitive season.

Jamie's commitment to excellence and his passion for the game are qualities that align perfectly with the values of our team. We are thrilled to have him join the Seawolves and can't wait to see the impact he will make on the pitch. Welcome to Seattle, Jamie!

