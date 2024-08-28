Community Rallies Support Around Local Rugby Programs, Raising $10,000

HERRIMAN, Utah - In a remarkable display of community spirit and dedication to youth sports, $10,000 has been raised to support the growth and development of youth rugby programs in Utah.

The donations come as a result of the Spiff Fund, which was created by Alex "Spiff" Sedrick and the Utah Warriors professional rugby team on the heels of Sedrick's bronze medal-winning appearance in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sedrick, a Herriman native, has been a passionate advocate for youth rugby, putting her efforts into paving the way for young girls to get involved in the sport. Sedrick's efforts to engage the community have not only brought attention to the sport but have highlighted the importance of supporting local youth in pursuing their athletic dreams.

The Spiff Fund was created just three weeks ago with a goal of raising $5,000 to support local rugby programs. The $10,000 raised will be distributed between Utah Youth Rugby, Utah Little Rugby, and Herriman Girls' Rugby - Sedrick's alma mater. The donations were made possible through local corporate donors including Olympia and Arbor Utah, in addition to contributions from the Utah Warriors and rugby enthusiasts in the community.

"Herriman City is fortunate to have great relationships with several community partners. Two of those partners, Olympia and Arbor Utah, are excited to donate $5,000 to Alex "Spiff" Sedrick to put toward the enhancement of junior rugby programs in Salt Lake County," said Herriman City Mayor Lorin Palmer. "Rugby has a rich history in Herriman City, and we are grateful for our partners that contribute to our communities in such a meaningful way."

The funds will be instrumental in providing essential resources and equipment for the local rugby programs.

CJ Dunn, head coach of Herriman Varsity Girls' Rugby, stated that the funds will allow his team to purchase much-needed practice equipment and gear. He also expressed his gratitude for the donations, saying, "Herriman Girls Varsity Rugby would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Spiff Fund donors and especially to Spiff for partnering with us during the rebirth of the team. The fact that the US women won the Bronze is inspirational in and of itself. Moreover, for us as an organization, to know that 'one of our own' was an integral part of that win is an immeasurable inspiration to this current generation of young women in the program. To have Spiff come home and spend time with the new team and help us in this very tangible way means so much to us. Her character, effort, and accomplishments are, and forever will be, part of the DNA of the club. We hope we are able to make Spiff as proud of us as we are of her and the US Women's National Team."

Alex "Spiff" Sedrick, whose efforts have inspired this movement, reflected on the overwhelming community support, saying, "I'm in awe at the amount of support our community has shown for this initiative. To exceed our goal in such a short period of time is incredible. I want to thank everyone involved for their efforts and donations. I hope by investing in these youth programs we're able to provide resources and opportunities without financial hardship getting in the way. It's our honor to support these programs knowing the impact it can have not only on their personal growth but their community as well."

The funds raised will play a crucial role in developing young athletes and fostering a love for rugby in the community, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to the sport. The commitment shown by supporters of the Spiff Fund is a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and their lasting impact on the next generation.

