Seattle SeaWolves Welcome First-Round Draft Pick Calvin Liulamaga

August 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

We are excited to announce our first-round pick in the 2025 Major League Rugby Draft: Calvin Liulamaga! Calvin joins the Seattle Seawolves as a dynamic center from Central Washington, where he made his mark as a two-time Collegiate All-American. Standing at 6'1 ¬Â³ and weighing 215 pounds, Calvin brings a powerful presence to our lineup and adds depth to our already talented roster.

Hailing from Auburn, WA, Calvin's competitive spirit and dedication to the game have been evident throughout his rugby career. A nominee for the prestigious Scholz Award, Calvin has demonstrated exceptional skill, agility, and determination on the field. His impressive rugby resume and strong work ethic make him a perfect fit for the Seawolves.

Beyond his athletic achievements, Calvin's passion for rugby and love for all sports align perfectly with the culture of our team. We are confident that his energy and commitment will be a great asset both on and off the field. As we prepare for the upcoming season, we look forward to seeing Calvin contribute to our team's success and help us achieve our goals. Welcome to the pack, Calvin!

