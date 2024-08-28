Connor Williams Joins Seattle SeaWolves as New Tighthead Prop

August 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We are thrilled to welcome Connor Williams to the Seattle Seawolves as our new tighthead prop! A standout from Université de Ottawa, Connor brings an impressive combination of strength, skill, and leadership to our front row. At 5'11" and 270 pounds, Connor's presence on the field is as commanding as his resume.

Connor's rugby journey has seen him excel at every level. From his early days with the Ottawa Irish Rugby Club to his recent role with the Pacific Pride Rugby Canada Development Team, Connor has consistently demonstrated his commitment to excellence. His tenure at the University of Ottawa was marked by significant achievements, including a 2023 RSEQ Championship and multiple all-star selections, highlighting his impact as both a player and leader.

Off the pitch, Connor is just as dedicated to the sport. He has a passion for coaching, working with young athletes on strength and conditioning to help them reach their full potential. His experience in both rugby and football showcases his versatility and deep understanding of athletic performance, making him a perfect fit for the Seawolves family.

Connor's dedication to fostering young talent and his relentless drive to improve himself and those around him align perfectly with our team's values. We are excited to see the impact he will make as we gear up for an exciting season. Welcome to Seattle, Connor!

