Seattle SeaWolves Sign Joshua Schwartz as New Hooker

August 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We are excited to welcome Joshua Schwartz to the Seattle Seawolves as our newest hooker! At 22 years old, Joshua has already built an impressive rugby resume, starting his journey in 2014 with the Wellington Wizards Rugby Club in South Florida. Standing 5'9 ¬Â³ and weighing 230 pounds, Joshua is a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Joshua's rugby career includes playing for teams such as the Florida Juice Middle School Team, South Florida Lightning u16, USA Rugby South 7s, and USA Rugby South 15s, where he competed in the 2019 RAN Tournament in Barbados. He continued to excel as the Captain of the NCR SouthEast Bears Rising Stars in 2022 and was named an All Star in both 2023 and 2024. His dedication and leadership qualities have made him a standout player, and we are thrilled to have him join our squad.

Beyond rugby, Joshua has an array of unique skills and hobbies. He spent two years as a paintball referee in high school, knows how to juggle, and even caught a personal best bass fish during the COVID lockdowns, estimated to be around six pounds!

Joshua's diverse background and strong passion for rugby make him a perfect addition to the Seawolves. We can't wait to see his impact on the field as we gear up for the upcoming season. Welcome to Seattle, Joshua!

