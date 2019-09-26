Meet Jack O'Marra, Director of Ticket Sales and Color Commentator

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are happy to welcome Jack O'Marra to the team as the Director of Ticket Sales. O'Marra will handle ticket sales, order processing and business development, as well as serve as the color commentator on the team's webcasts.

Prior to joining the Hat Tricks, O'Marra served as the General Manager at WRIU 90.3FM at the University of Rhode Island, overseeing the business, programming, production and engineering departments. He also organized and ran all staff meetings, and compiled the budget for the station. O'Marra spent four years broadcasting for Rhode Island Athletics on WRIU Sports Radio.

"Joining the Danbury Hat Tricks is an incredible opportunity," said O'Marra. "Working around the game of hockey, with this organization, in this great city is the perfect place to start a career. "

O'Marra has served as the play-by-play voice of the Rhode Island Rams hockey team since 2016. He also called games for Rams' Baseball, Basketball and Football throughout his college experience. In 2018, he served as the Director of Media Relations and Lead Broadcaster for the Danbury Westerners, and was their Public Address Announcer in 2017. O'Marra interned for NBC 10 in Providence in his senior year in college.

O'Marra is from New Milford, CT and graduated from the University of Rhode Island in May 2019 as a communication major with a minor in business.

"I've gained a lot of experience, working at the radio station, and being able to intern in the sports media field," O'Marra commented. "I am excited to bring my skills to such a great organization and be able to learn and grow as a broadcaster and a professional."

O'Marra will make his Danbury broadcasting debut alongside play-by-play broadcaster Casey Bryant in the Hat Tricks' season opener Friday, October 25th at 7 p.m. Individual game and season tickets are on sale now at danburyhattricks.com/tickets. For more information, call the main office at 203-794-1704 or email Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com.

