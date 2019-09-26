Press Conference Set For Thursday, October 3rd

Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Rumble Bees, proud members of the FPHL (Federal Prospects Hockey League) have scheduled several major announcements in the coming week. The organization will break out some exciting news along with presenting and introducing a special staff addition. The team has added someone that has some great, long time ties to professional hockey here in Michigan. The Bees will also discuss the progress and development of new relationships with local community partners, unveil many of their special promotional nights and more. The event is open to the public and will take place THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3RD AT 12:00 NOON RIGHT IN THE RUMBLE BEES HOME TEAM LOCKER ROOM AT THE RINK BATTLE CREEK.

Everyone in attendance also will have the opportunity to meet Rumble Bees General Manager Adam Stio as well as Head Coach Clint Hagmaier at the event along with the staff and other fans. A small lunch buffet and beverages will be served for all. The team will also be inviting their season members to come out and pick their seats for the upcoming season. Team merchandise and tickets will be on sale as well.

This event is, again open to the public and will take place,

Thursday October 3, 2019 - 12:00 noon

The Rink Battle Creek - 75 Houston St Battle Creek, MI 49017

