Meet Hendren Gaudet - CHL Jersey Contest Winner

March 20, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads are proud to announce 10-year-old Hendron Gaudet as the winner of the Real Atlantic Superstore's CHL Jersey Contest. Hendren's design will be worn by the team in their final regular season game, this Saturday at 3pm when Halifax welcomes the Charlottetown Islanders.

"We received hundreds of terrific designs from across the province and after carefully going through all of them, we ended up choosing Hendren's for his wonderful creativity. I'm excited to see them on the ice and I know the players are excited to wear them as well," said Mooseheads President Brian Urquhart.

Hendren, who will be joined by 25 friends and family at the game, was not only awarded one of his jerseys for being chosen as the winner but will have it autographed by the entire Mooseheads team. His family also received four tickets to the game.

"My inspiration for the design is that the five Moose on the jersey represent the five Mooseheads players going down the ice into the other team's end and I added the words - Can You Hear the Herd Coming - to the sleeves," Hendren said.

Fans will get a chance to hear from the Ecole Beaubassin Grade 5 student during the first TV timeout of the game on Saturday, when he will be interviewed by in-game host BJ Wilson of Q104.

Hendren is a former goalie with the Chebucto Atlantics and his favourite Mooseheads players are Braeden MacPhee and Liam Kilfoil. He's also a massive fan of Marc-Andre Fleury and recently travelled to Toronto to watch him play his final game against the Maple Leafs. In his spare time, Hendren loves participating in Judo with Team Numa and has earned his orange belt. He is also a drummer and is currently learning songs by the White Stripes and Foo Fighters. His favourite food is pizza.

The jerseys will go up for auction starting at 7pm on Saturday and running until 9pm Thursday with 100% of the proceeds going to President's Choice Children's Charity. Visit the auction website here. The Real Canadian Superstore and Real Atlantic Superstore jersey contests have collectively raised over $600,000 to help feed one million kids each year!

