Regular Season Home Finale on Fan Appreciation Friday

March 20, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Friday night is the last regular season home game - and it's Fan Appreciation Night with lots of prizes & giveaways. Tickets are going fast!

We will honour our graduating 20 year-old players - Dyllan Gill, Markus Vidicek & Mathis Rousseau - in a short pre-game ceremony.

With 1st place assured and our playoff opponent already dertermined, this game appears to mean nothing BUT the Wildcats are on the verge of setting numerous team records this season. It will be business as usual Friday night, and that means a strong effort from a proud squad looking for their next win.

Alex Mercier & Rudy Guimond made major headlines last week - both were named to the QMJHL Team of the Week and CHL Team of the Week. Mercier put up 8 points (6G, 2A) in 3 games and also earned QMJHL Player of the Week honours. Rudy Guimond won both his starts, posting his 3rd shutout of the season on March 16.

The Mooseheads have been basically playing playoff hockey for the last couple weeks while trying to clinch a spot in the tournament for the Gilles-Courteau Trophy. They are now in and will head to the Western Conference bracket to face off against one of the top teams over there.

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $20,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar will not be set up for this game, as seating will be available behind the net.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $20,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is a royal Moncton Wildcats Russell hoodie - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for a game-worn black #18 DESNOYERS.

Caleb Desnoyers will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

