McRae's Quality Start Aids Mustangs in 13-3 Win

July 18, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Eleven runs score in the bottom of the third as the Mustangs 10-run the Idaho Falls Chukars 13-3.

Ethan McRae tossed six innings giving up just one run on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts, earning the win and his second quality start of the campaign.

Tied at 1-1, Casey Harford got the party started in the bottom of the third with a leadoff double. Casey Minchey walked Taylor Lomack and proceeded to hit Brendan Ryan with a pitch. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Connor Denning knocked home Harford and Lomack to take a 3-1 lead. Gary Lora walked, with Gabe Wurtz picking up his second of three hits to bring home Ryan and go up 4-1.

Still nobody out, and Jacob Kline knocked Minchey out of the game with a first pitch RBI single to give the Mustangs a 5-1 lead.

Abe Vadez greeted Steven Orderica from the pen with a first pitch RBI single to bring home Lora to go up 6-1. Mitch Moralez hit a two-RBI double to give the Mustangs an 8-1 lead. That's when Harford knocked his first home run of the season - a three run shot - to go up 11-1. Denning capped off the inning with a two-out solo home run to put the Mustangs ahead 12-1.

McRae stranded the bases loaded in the fifth. With one out, Ryan McCarthy reached on an error by Harford at short, while Jacob Shanks hit a single and Trevor Rodgers walked with two outs. McRae induced a weak ground ball by Roberto Gonzalez to end the inning.

The Chukars scored a run of Kyle Moseley in the top of the eighth on an RBI triple by Chase Hanson, and they scored one more off Joey Hennessey in the top of the ninth by a sacrifice fly by Gonzalez to give you a 13-3 final score.

The Mustangs hope to take a series lead against the Chukars Thursday evening. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

