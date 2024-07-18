Boise Hawks Homestand #7 and #8 Preview

July 18, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID: Get ready for the Hawks to return to Memorial Stadium for not just one, but back-to-back homestands! Starting Tuesday, July 30, the Hawks will take on the Idaho Falls Chukars for a six-game series as part of the Office of Highway Safety Highway Series. Currently, the Hawks lead the series 7 to 5.

On Tuesday, August 6, the Billings Mustangs will be welcomed in for the first time of the 2024 season for another six-game series.

Tuesday, July 30 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly30-2024

Wednesday, July 31 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Clark/Wardle, First Command Financial Services, Les Schwab, Pepsi, P1FCU, Umpqua Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Woof Wednesday (Scheels); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly31-2024

Thursday, August 1 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Buy one, get one free sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Discounted Tickets; Show your college ID at the Box Office to receive a discounted ticket starting at $6

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust1-2024

Friday, August 2 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Fred Meyer, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators. Before the game, Baconators players will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:00PM to 1:00PM for a meet and greet. Stop by for a delicious lunch and get photos and autographs.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust2-2024

Saturday, August 3 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Appearance (Moneytree); WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan will make his appearance at Memorial Stadium for a meet-and-green with pictures and autographs.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Gary Tackett and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust3-2024

Sunday, August 4 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Boise Papas Fritas Game Day (Pepsi, Toyota, Craig Stein Beverage); The Boise Papas Fritas take the field to celebrate and strengthen their bond with the Treasure Valley's Hispanic community. You can catch them take the field every Sunday home game!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust4-2024

START OF HOMESTAND #8

Tuesday, August 6 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust6-2024

Wednesday, August 7 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Clark/Wardle, First Command Financial Services, Les Schwab, Pepsi, P1FCU, Umpqua Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Woof Wednesday (Scheels); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust7-2024

Thursday, August 8 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Buy one, get one free sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Discounted Tickets; Show your college ID at the Box Office to receive a discounted ticket starting at $6.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust8-2024

Friday, August 9 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Military Appreciation Night (presenting partner Western Heating and Air, with supporting partners Alexander Clark Printing, Perpetua Resources, Pepsi and Toyota); Join the Hawks in honoring our veterans and troops at our annual Military Appreciation Night. The Hawks will be wearing special military themed jerseys and will be auctioned off in an online virtual auction, with the proceeds going to the Wyakin Foundation.

Post-game Fireworks (Intermountain Gas Company, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2024HawksMilitaryAppreciationNight

Saturday, August 10 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Boise Hawks Baseball Card Set Giveaway (Tucanos Brazilian Grill); The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2024 Boise Hawks Baseball Card Set, thanks to Tucanos Brazilian Grill.

Post-game Fireworks (Blue Cross of Idaho, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Boise State Football Linebacker, Andrew Simpson, Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Football Linebacker, Andrew Simpson, to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete Series. Andrew will throw out a first pitch and then join fans in The Garden for a meet and greet with photos and autographs.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Vibeka The Band and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust10-2024

Sunday, August 11 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Boise Papas Fritas Game Day (Pepsi, Toyota, Craig Stein Beverage); The Boise Papas Fritas take the field to celebrate and strengthen their bond with the Treasure Valley's Hispanic community. You can catch them take the field every Sunday home game!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust11-2024

