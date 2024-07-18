5-Run 9th Leads Missoula Past Glacier Wednesday

July 18, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads would trail for a large chunk of the night Wednesday in game 2 of a 3-game set opposite the Glacier Range Riders. After being held off the board in game 1, Glacier would immediately find the scoreboard in their half of the 1st. The Range Riders would also tally 6 runs over the first 5 innings to grab more momentum. Glacier also turned away numerous PaddleHeads rallies stranding 9 runners on the bases. Going into the top of the 9th, Missoula would trail by 2 runs. No team had defeated Glacier this season when trailing in the 9th inning. Thanks to a few huge swings, that trend would be turned on its head.

Roberto Pena would launch a game tying home run to kick off a 5-run rally in the top of the 9th inning. Adam Fogel would then give Missoula the lead 2 batters later, hitting a home run of his own to make the score 7-6. Despite getting more insurance in the inning, this proved to be enough for Mark Timmins who shut the door with a save in home half of the inning as Missoula turned Glacier away in a dramatic 9-6 win.

