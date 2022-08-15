McMartin Signs with Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that defensemen Brandon McMartin has signed for the 2022-23 season.

McMartin, 29, is a 6-2 defenseman from Toronto, ON who has played 96 games in the SPHL between the Knoxville Ice Bears, Fayetteville Marksmen, and most recently the Peoria Rivermen. He has also appeared in 5 ECHL games with the Atlanta Gladiators.

With 43 points and 107 PIMS in his SPHL career, McMartin is known as a solid tough two-way defenseman.

