Rivermen Sign JM Piotrowski for 2022-23 Season
August 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they have signed their third player, and second forward, ahead of the 2022-23 season. JM Piotrowski has signed with the Rivermen and will return for his second consecutive season in Peoria.
A native of Dallas, Texas, Piotrowski netted 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points in 55 regular season games played for the Rivermen. He was a standout forward for Peoria and one of several break-out stars for the Rivermen. Though he had a knack for clutch goals last season his most famous one came in game four of the President's Cup Finals. Just 66 seconds into overtime, Piotrowski deflected a shot from the left boards and into the net to secure Peoria's first President's Cup Championship and first post-season title since 2001. Over the course of the playoffs, Piotrowski was responsible for four goals and seven assists (11 points) in 10 games played.
A product of Yale University, Piotrowski boasts professional experience in both the ECHL (with the Orlando Solar Bears) and the SPHL (Birmingham and Huntsville). The 2022-23 season will be Piotrowski's fourth in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Hoist the colors with Rivermen hockey this year by becoming a 2022-23 season ticket holder! Click here for more information. Be sure to follow the Rivermen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and updates.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2022
- Rivermen Sign JM Piotrowski for 2022-23 Season - Peoria Rivermen
- McMartin Signs with Havoc - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.