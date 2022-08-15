Rivermen Sign JM Piotrowski for 2022-23 Season

August 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they have signed their third player, and second forward, ahead of the 2022-23 season. JM Piotrowski has signed with the Rivermen and will return for his second consecutive season in Peoria.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Piotrowski netted 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points in 55 regular season games played for the Rivermen. He was a standout forward for Peoria and one of several break-out stars for the Rivermen. Though he had a knack for clutch goals last season his most famous one came in game four of the President's Cup Finals. Just 66 seconds into overtime, Piotrowski deflected a shot from the left boards and into the net to secure Peoria's first President's Cup Championship and first post-season title since 2001. Over the course of the playoffs, Piotrowski was responsible for four goals and seven assists (11 points) in 10 games played.

A product of Yale University, Piotrowski boasts professional experience in both the ECHL (with the Orlando Solar Bears) and the SPHL (Birmingham and Huntsville). The 2022-23 season will be Piotrowski's fourth in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Hoist the colors with Rivermen hockey this year by becoming a 2022-23 season ticket holder! Click here for more information. Be sure to follow the Rivermen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.