McKenzie and the Nightmares Roll Past the Habaneros

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros center fielder Emma Lee

Nightmares defeat Habaneros 4-2.

Karlie McKenzie started in the circle for the Nightmares and had another quality outing. She posted a final stat line of 4.0 IP, 1H, 1ER, 4BB, 5k.

McKenzie now improves to 5-0 on the season with 28K and a 2.12 ERA.

Gabby Mike (Liberty University) is the newest Habanero this season. She started in the circle and had a quality outing. 5.0 IP, 6H, 1ER, 4BB, 4K.

Mike would walk one in the bottom of the 1st inning, but get out 1,2,3 after the base knock. 0-0.

Habaneros in the top of the 2nd go 1,2,3 and cant produce in action on the basepaths.

The Nightmares would put some pressure on the Habaneros defense and the Habs folded. A couple errors would get some Nightmare runners around. 3-0 Nightmares.

In the top of the 3rd, the Habaneros would get one walk, but then silenced after by McKenzie. 3-0 Nightmares.

Habaneros would take their turn applying some pressure on the Nightmares defense. Pogue would get on to walk and steal second. Sailor Hall (Pittsburgh State) gets on by an error on pitcher McKenzie and Pogue would come all the way around to score. Moments later, Gabby Mike secured her first RBI as a Habanero to cut the deficit to one. 3-2 Nightmares.

Habaneros offense would be shut down in the top of the 5th and the Nightmares would respond with another run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Curtesy of a Danielle Lucy double to center field. 4-2 Nightmares.

The Habaneros couldnt quite pull the comeback off in the top of the 7th as they loaded up the bases down only 2 runs, but Indigo Fish was unable to deliver and that would seal the deal for the Nightmares 4-2.

