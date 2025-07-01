Madison Night Mares Hold Off Late Rally to Beat Mankato Habaneros

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (12-4) scored early and held on to take down the Mankato Habaneros (9-5) 4-2 on Tuesday night at Warner Park.

The Night Mares jumped ahead in the second inning with help from an error and a two-run double by Ava Carroll (University of Washington), taking a 3-0 lead. The Habaneros answered in the fourth when Skylinn Pogue (University of Iowa) scored on an error to make it 3-1, followed by an RBI groundout from Gabby Mike (Liberty University) that trimmed it to 3-2.

Karlie McKenzie (Eastern Illinois University) delivered another solid outing in the circle, giving up just one earned run across four innings and lowering her league-best ERA to 2.12. The Night Mares tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double by Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin), extending the lead to 4-2.

The Habaneros staged a late rally, loading the bases with one out in the seventh inning. Kendall Weik (Morgan State University) responded by striking out a batter and inducing a lineout from Indigo Fish (Winona State University) to seal the game. The Night Mares hung on for a 4-2 victory

Mckenzie earned her fifth win of the season in the circle, while Gabby Mike (Liberty University) was charged with the loss for the Habaneros. Weik fired three scoreless innings to pick up the save.

The Night Mares and Habaneros will return to action at Warner Park on Wednesday for a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. with the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.







