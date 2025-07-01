Grassel Homers in Madison Night Mares' Loss

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (11-4) couldn't hold onto a late lead, and fell short 9-7 against the La Crosse Steam (3-11) on Monday night at Warner Park.

The Steam came out firing, plating two runs early in the inning before Grace Frechette (St. Cloud State University) delivered an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0. Avary Makarewicz (University of Tennessee at Martin) followed with a two-run single, pushing the advantage to 5-0. In the bottom half, the Night Mares responded with RBI hits from Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) and Tayler Baker (South Dakota State University) to cut into the deficit.

In the bottom of the third, the Night Mares mounted an impressive rally. Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) crushed a two-run shot to bring Madison within one. Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) then tied things up at 5-5 with an RBI single scoring Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin). Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) followed with another RBI single, putting the Night Mares in front 6-5.

The Night Mares tacked on another run in the fourth with an RBI double from Hilary Blomberg, pushing the lead to 7-5. But in the top of the seventh, the Steam stormed back as Makarewicz launched a go-ahead grand slam to put La Crosse ahead 8-7. They added an insurance run that inning and held on for a 9-7 victory.

Kylie Stark (Bryant and Stratton Community College) earned her second win of the season in the circle for the Steam. Jordan Felci (University of Wisconsin) was charged with the loss for the Night Mares.

The Night Mares will return to action on Tuesday night at Warner Park to face the Mankato Habaneros. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







