McIlwain, Dyer Homers Spark Mets to 6-4 Victory

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to earn a 3-3 series split.

Brandon McIlwain and Matt Dyer each clubbed home runs to account for four of the Mets six runs. McIlwain's long ball was a three-run shot with two outs in the third inning to open up a 5-0 lead.

After the Hammerheads cut the deficit to 5-4 in the seventh inning, Dyer led off the top of the eighth with a home run to pad the Mets lead to 6-4. It was Dyer's third home run in two games.

Mets starter J.T. Ginn pitched his longest outing of the season coming back from Tommy John surgery. Ginn scattered four hits and allowed three runs over 5.0 innings. He walked one, struck out three and threw 65 pitches. Ginn departed with a 5-3 lead and picked up his first career win.

Drake Nightengale struck out the side in the sixth. He surrendered a sac fly in the seventh that made it 5-4, but he got a pop out from Federico Polanco to end the inning and strand the tying run on second base.

Luis Montas pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to get his first save. He struck out three.

McIlwain, Warren Saunders, Joe Suozzi and Matt O'Neill each had two hits.

The Mets (23-19) are off on Monday. The return to the diamond on Tuesday when they begin a six-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays at Clover Park. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

