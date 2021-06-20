Two Four-Run Frames Down Daytona in Finale, 9-4

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Looking to capture a series victory, Daytona jumped out to an early three-run lead. It wouldn't last, however, as Palm Beach tallied four runs in the third and eighth innings to steal the finale, 9-4, in front of 1,627 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening.

In the bottom of the second, the Tortugas (18-24) loaded the bags on three-straight singles to start the frame. Following a fly out to center, LF Leo Seminati (1-3, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, 2 SO) splashed a one into the left-center field gap. All three runners scored, as the 22-year-old chugged into second with a double, giving Daytona a 3-0 advantage.

Palm Beach (14-28) responded in a blink of an eye in the third. 2B Donivan Williams (1-2, 3 R, 2B, BB) was plunked on the first pitch of the frame and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. SS Masyn Winn (2-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) proceeded to drive the runner home with a single to center. Trailing a walk and a flyout, LF Jacob Buchberger (2-5, R, RBI, SO) poked an RBI base hit to right, trimming the deficit to one, 3-2.

It looked like Daytona would escape the inning with the lead following a grounder to first. Behind in the count 1-2, DH Franklin Soto (1-5, 2 RBI, 2 SO) dunked a single into right - scoring a pair - to put Palm Beach in front, 4-3.

SS Ivan Johnson (2-5, R, HR, RBI, SO) celebrated his own Father's Day in style. Leading off the home fifth, the Atlanta, Ga. native deposited a ball beyond the fence in right-center for his second home run of the season, tying the contest at four.

Once more, the Cardinals immediately had a rebuttal. Williams slapped a double down the right-field line with two out and Winn subsequently rocketed a single back up the middle. The 2020 second-round selection was thrown out trying to advance to second, but the runner scored ahead of the tag, enabling Palm Beach to jump back ahead, 5-4.

The visitors put the game on ice with two out in the eight. After back-to-back walks, Carlos Soto snuck a single past the infield into center to drive home a tally, 6-4. Two pitchers later, 3B Jordan Walker (1-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, SO) clubbed a three-run home run to left-center - his fifth of the season - giving the Redbirds a five-run cushion, 9-4.

LHP Levi Prater (6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 8 SO) celebrated his 22nd birthday by tossing a career-high six innings to earn his first professional victory. RHP Tanner Cooper's (4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) belied his performance on Sunday. The Farmington, N.Y. resident hurled a career-high 4.2 innings but suffered his third defeat of the campaign.

Making his first professional start, Daytona's RHP Stevie Branche (3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) struck out five over three frames in a no-decision.

