McCullough Named AA Batter of the Week

FARGO, ND - After hitting .468 (15-for-32) with two home runs and nine RBIs, IF Morgan McCullough was named the American Association Player of the Week. This is the first time a Monarch has earned the award this season.

Over a stretch of eight games, McCullough smacked three doubles, two doubles, and scored 10 runs, and he also stole two bases. The 23-year-old had recently been moved to the lead-off spot after hitting in the nine-hole for the majority of the year. McCullough is currently on a 12-game hitting streak and has tallied multi-hit games in seven of them.

Through 48 games, McCullough is slashing .338/.422/.523 with five home runs and 28 RBIs. The native of Seattle, Washington becomes the first Monarch to be named by the league as the batter of the week since the re-brand of the club. The last Kansas City American Association Batter of the Week award went to infielder Noah Perio Jr on August 27, 2018, of the then named Kansas City T-Bones.

The Monarchs open up a three-game series on the road against the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks on Monday night. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pregame beginning at 6:30. The game will also stream on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

