Milwaukee Takes Series Opener

GENEVA, Ill. - The Milwaukee Milkmen (45-23) brought their bats to Kane County, as they beat the Cougars (32-37) using 16 hits for an 8-4 score from Northwestern Medicine Field Monday night.

The Milkmen came into the game 24-4 when scoring first and they quickly pounced in the 1st. Brett Vertigan singled as the first batter of the ballgame and came home on David Washington's RBI single. Two batters later, Cole Sturgeon's fielder's choice scored Adam Brett Walker II.

Down 2-0, the Cougars first found the scoreboard in the 2nd as Kacy Clemens connected on the first Cougar hit. Jeffrey Baez later blasted a two-run shot off the video board to bring the Cougars within one run at a 3-2 score.

Milwaukee continued the offense with a run in the 5th off of starter Jack Fox (2-4) and another run against the bullpen in the 6th.

Anthony Ray came in as a pinch hitter in the 6th and slapped an RBI single to once again bring the Cougars within two runs, but Walker quickly changed things the next inning.

With the bases loaded, Walker cleared them with a double for an 8-3 Milkmen lead. Clemens drove in the last Cougars' run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 9th.

Former Cougar Myles Smith (10-3) earned the win.

