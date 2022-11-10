McCray and Cruz Named California League All-Stars

November 10, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - Minor League Baseball announced today the 2022 California League Awards and All-Star Teams. San Jose Giants outfielder Grant McCray and reliever Jose Cruz were both named All-Stars after their impressive years in San Jose. McCray, drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 3rd round of the

San Jose, CA- Minor League Baseball announced today the 2022 California League Awards and All-Star Teams. San Jose Giants outfielder Grant McCray and reliever Jose Cruz were both named All-Stars after their impressive years in San Jose.

McCray, drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 3rd round of the 2019 draft out of high school in Billings, Montana, anchored center field and the leadoff spot in the lineup until his late-August promotion to High-A Eugene. Prior to his promotion, McCray became the first player in San Jose Giants history with 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in a season. At the time of his promotion, McCray led the California League in hits, ranked second in home runs and triples (9), fourth in OPS, fifth in steals and tenth in batting average. McCray's season line in San Jose ended at .291(AVG), .908(OPS) 21 HR, 69 RBI, 92 R, 35 SB.

Cruz, signed by San Francisco in 2017 as a free agent from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was named the "Best Relief Pitcher Prospect" in the California League in this season's Baseball America "Best Tools" edition. In his 38 appearances, Cruz limited the opposition to a .122 batting average after allowing only 21 hits in 52 1/3 innings. He also was a perfect 6-for-6 in save opportunities and finished the regular season on a streak of 16 consecutive scoreless innings. Cruz finished the season with a record of 2-1, a 2.06 ERA, 86 strike outs and 6 saves.

2023 mini plans and season tickets are now on-sale. Season ticket holders can reserve and renew their seats for the 2023 season by placing a 25% non-refundable deposit per seat. Fans can renew or purchase season tickets by calling 408.297.1435, by visiting the Excite Ballpark Box Office in person.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from November 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.