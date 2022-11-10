A Sleuth of 2022 Grizzlies Named California League All-Stars

Fresno, CA - Minor League Baseball announced Thursday morning that five Fresno Grizzlies were awarded California League All-Star honors thanks to their stellar 2022 campaigns. Designated hitter Yanquiel Fernandez, first baseman Hunter Goodman, second baseman Juan Brito, shortstop Adael Amador and left-handed pitcher Mason Green were the recipients of their respective positions, as voted by league managers. The five positional winners were the most among the eight California League teams.

One of the most dangerous batters in the California League was Yanquiel Fernandez. The Rockies #12 overall prospect was named as the best designated hitter in the league. The Cuban native finished the regular season as the all-time leader in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 8th at San Jose, Fernandez crushed a clout, giving him 109 RBI on the season. He passed Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with that honor. Fernandez also ended the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles (33, T-6th) and total bases (241, 10th). The 19-year-old was awarded Player of the Week honors twice, one from June 6-12th and another from August 8-14th. He concluded his season with a .284 batting average, .507 slugging percentage, .847 OPS, 21 homers, five triples and 76 runs scored.

Before being promoted to both High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford, Fresno first baseman Hunter Goodman was tearing up the California League. The Rockies #22 overall prospect was selected as the top first baseman despite playing just 73 games with the Grizzlies.

Goodman led the Grizzlies with 22 homers and was second overall in the California League. The Memphis product also ranked among the Top 10 in multiple Minor League hitting categories. He finished second with 71 extra-base hits, second with 299 total bases, tied for third with 36 bombs and 10th in hits with 154. Goodman was also awarded Player of the Week twice and Player of the Month for June for his efforts with Fresno.

Rockies #30 overall prospect Juan Brito was tabbed as the top second baseman in the California League after a fantastic season in Fresno.

Brito ended his year ranked seventh in the Grizzlies Top 10 franchise single-season runs with 91. He also finished the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks (78, T-4th) and OBP (.407, 10th) The Dominican native won Player of the Week honors in the last stretch of games before the All-Star Break (July 11-17th at Rancho Cucamonga). Overall, Brito batted .286 over 107 games with 11 homers, 29 doubles, six triples and 72 RBI.

Brito's middle infield counterpart Adael Amador was named the top shortstop in the California League. The Rockies #3 overall prospect provided the Grizzlies the perfect spark at the top of the lineup all season long. Amador finished the regular season tied as the all-time leader in Grizzlies franchise single-season walks with 87. The 19-year-old also concluded the regular season ranked second in franchise single-season runs with 100. Finally, Amador relished a .415 OBP, the seventh best in a single-season for a Grizzlies batter. Thanks to his outstanding year, Amador was named as the Rockies Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Amador finished seventh overall in the California League in batting (.292/.415/.445) with 15 homers (seven leadoff bombs) and 26 stolen bases.

Finally, Mason Green was selected as the top left-handed starter in the California League. After going 27-0 in his college career at Central Missouri, the southpaw didn't miss a beat in Fresno. Over 13 starts before his promotion to High-A, Green went 5-3 with a 3.07 ERA. In 73.1 innings, Green struck out 71 batters and only allowed two homers. The Lenexa, Kansas native was awarded Pitcher of the Week (May 23-29th) for his outing versus Stockton. He tossed a season-high seven and one-third scoreless innings, allowing three hits while punching out nine.

Besides the individuals listed above, a few 2021 Fresno Grizzlies earned awards for the upper levels of the Rockies system. Colin Simpson (1B), Eddy Diaz (2B), Julio Carreras (SS), Zac Veen (OF, MVP and Top MLB Prospect) were tabbed All Stars for High-A Spokane. Ezequiel Tovar was appointed top shortstop and MLB prospect for Double-A Hartford. Congratulations to all the 2021 and 2022 Fresno Grizzlies.

